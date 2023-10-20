Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barrick Gold (GOLD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) recently:

10/13/2023 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Barrick Gold was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

10/4/2023 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,025.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 117,225 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,039 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 110,060.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308,449 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 308,169 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

