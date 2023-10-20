Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/20/2023 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2023 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $130.00.

10/4/2023 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/26/2023 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2023 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2023 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

