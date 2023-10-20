Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 364.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. Welltower has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $86.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
