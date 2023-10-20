Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 364.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. Welltower has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $86.97.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.