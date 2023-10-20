Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

