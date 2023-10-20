WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.15.

WEX Stock Down 0.7 %

WEX stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.33. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.79 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,161. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

