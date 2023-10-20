Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.70.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$11.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.45. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of C$873.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1293014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.