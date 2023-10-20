William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.09. The firm has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $126.48 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

