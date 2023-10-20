William Penn Bancorporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.
William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.69.
William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 1.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation
About William Penn Bancorporation
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than William Penn Bancorporation
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Faith In The Construction Boom? Follow Buffet’s New Buys Here
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.