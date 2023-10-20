William Penn Bancorporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

About William Penn Bancorporation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

