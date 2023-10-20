William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on November 9th

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.
William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.69.
William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 1.09%.
William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
