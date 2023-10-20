Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

