Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Redburn Atlantic

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.25. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $107.70 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

