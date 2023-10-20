Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Yum China were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Yum China by 99,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8,088.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,452,000 after buying an additional 3,173,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. 87,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

