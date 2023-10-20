Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 18.94%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
ZION opened at $32.24 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.
