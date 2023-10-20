Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 18.94%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $32.24 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

