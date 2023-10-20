Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Zumiez stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.13 million, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.47. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

