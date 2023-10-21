1,043,154 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,043,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,553,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Corning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

