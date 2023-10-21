1,438 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $674,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $193.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.29. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $134.81 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

