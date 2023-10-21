1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on 1st Source

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,422,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in 1st Source by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 671,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in 1st Source by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.