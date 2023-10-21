22,101 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.