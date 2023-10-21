2,778 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RCL opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.09 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.