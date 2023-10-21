285,441 Shares in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 86,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,884 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,888,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,350,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.