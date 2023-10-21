4,600 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,432,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.