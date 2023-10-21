8,965 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCX opened at $33.87 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

