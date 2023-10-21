Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.92. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

