Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $344,272.50 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $344,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.30. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

