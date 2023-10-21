Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.34 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

