Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.96.

Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 249.11 and a quick ratio of 102.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.69. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$10.05. The stock has a market cap of C$219.15 million, a PE ratio of -712.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.73 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

