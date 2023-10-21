Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Down 2.4%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €104.20 ($109.68) and last traded at €105.00 ($110.53). 8,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €107.60 ($113.26).

The firm has a market cap of $614.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €108.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.27.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

