AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $10.35.

AMC opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

