Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.38

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.38 and last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 135093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

A number of analysts have commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

