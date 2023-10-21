American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.79 billion-$61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.67 billion. American Express also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. 58.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Get American Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Trading Down 5.4 %

AXP stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average is $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.