American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.79 billion-$61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.67 billion. American Express also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. 58.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.33.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
