American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.79 billion-$61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.67 billion. American Express also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.33.

AXP stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average is $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

