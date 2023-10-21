American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in American Express by 99.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $141.57 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

