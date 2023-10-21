American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 218.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AIG opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

