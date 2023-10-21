American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.21.

NYSE:AIG opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.37%.

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

