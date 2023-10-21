AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $141.57 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

