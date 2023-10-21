AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 311.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 35.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 59,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $141.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average is $150.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $164.75.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.