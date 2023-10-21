Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after purchasing an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,757,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of AMGN opened at $278.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.31.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
