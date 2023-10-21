Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 5,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Ampliphi Biosciences Stock Performance
About Ampliphi Biosciences
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.
