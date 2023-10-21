Analysts Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT at $16.05

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRLBF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Sunday, September 24th.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 29.14%. Analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

