Analysts Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Target Price at GBX 680.33

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 680.33 ($8.31).

A number of research firms recently commented on PHNX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 718 ($8.77) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.41) to GBX 739 ($9.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.57) to GBX 640 ($7.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 445.60 ($5.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 502.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 537.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -545.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 445.60 ($5.44) and a one year high of GBX 647 ($7.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 4.83%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -6,341.46%.

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs bought 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 477 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £99,998.28 ($122,142.76). 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

