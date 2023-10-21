Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

