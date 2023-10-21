Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $1.44 Million Holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA reduced its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,379 shares during the period. DocGo makes up approximately 4.8% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.15% of DocGo worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 22.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 232,144 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in DocGo in the first quarter valued at $2,154,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in DocGo in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocGo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 330,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in DocGo by 100.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

DCGO opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $628.94 million, a PE ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 1.10. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,450.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,334 shares of company stock valued at $745,354. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

