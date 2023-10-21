Argus Increases Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $310.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $278.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.31. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

