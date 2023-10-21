Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 12,846 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $86.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 364.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

