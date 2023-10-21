Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 15,663 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after buying an additional 930,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,495,000 after buying an additional 2,156,040 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.