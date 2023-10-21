Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

