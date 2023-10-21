Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.23 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK opened at $41.65 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

