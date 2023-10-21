Arizona State Retirement System Has $12.33 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33,083.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $124.19. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

Read Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.