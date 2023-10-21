Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.98 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.42 and a one year high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

