ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $725.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $580.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.81. The company has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a 12-month low of $437.12 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 77.89% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ASML by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its stake in ASML by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $1,681,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

